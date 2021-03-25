Ugandan UK-based Singer, Producer and Film Director Vj Oj drops exciting visuals of his newest track dubbed “Do It”.

Among his accolades is a BEFTA Award and his music collaborations boasts names like Awilo Longomba. Even then, Vj Oj oozes so much hunger for quality music.

With past songs like African Girl, Anaweza, My Everything, Gwadawa, Sekemba, among others tagged to his brand, the singer continues to release more projects with his latest dubbed “Do It”.

Vj Oj in “Do It” visuals (Credits: YouTube)

“Do It” is an Afro-Dancehall song co-produced by Vj Oj himself with the beats made by Manpollo.

The exciting visuals were filmed by Abu, from First Choice Filmz, Mike(Mk Cyper) and Eddie of Goodenuff Filmz.

The video was directed, edited and graded by Vj Oj himself and he showcases vast talents in the entire project which could easily be added to you list of favourite songs.

The video has already hit over 14k views in just two days. Take a gaze below:

More about Vj Oj

Vj Oj, real names Isaac Oj Nsereko, is a UK signed Afrebeat Artist, Producer, a film Director. He is the CEO and Founder of FirstchoiceFilmz – a UK limited company, born and raised in Uganda.

He is a former Dj at Club Laface, PierOne, Mcqueen, Rio and has also played at Ministry of Sounds.

Vj Oj Has collaborated with a number of top African stars including the legendary Awilo Longomba in a song titled “Sekemba” which boasts over 8 million views on YouTube.

Vj Oj and Awilo Longomba

He became a BEFTA Award winner in 2019 and also won the Best Afrobeat Artist of the year accolade at the ADIA Awards.

The teaented Ugandan star has also differentiated himself from the pack through his energetic stage performances, something that has made him one of the most highly rated Afrobeat artists in the United Kingdom.

After his performance at the O² Indigo in 2019 alongside Diamond Platnumz, Vj Oj was branded “Uganda’s Most Booked Artist” after concerts in Kenya, South Africa, Bangai, Spain, Paris and many more with Awilo Longomba.

He is one to watch out for!