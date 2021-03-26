Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black is fed up of being called Meddie Ssentongo’s wife yet they did not have children together. She says that their relationship was accidental.

As you might already know, preparations for Bad Black and her fiance’s wedding are underway. The socialite has been in the good feels as she anticipates the day she will become Mrs. Somebody.

Despite being very ready to move on into her new role as a married woman, the controversial socialite keeps being pulled back into her past. It is something she is not really happy about.

While on an interview, she asked people to stop calling her Meddie Sentongo’s ex-wife because they have never been married.

She further revealed how dating Ssentongo was accidental and asked people to stop always dragging her back to the past relationships.

Please stop addressing me as Middie’s wife. Meddie is not my husband as long we have no children together. It was just accidental. Bad Black

Meddie and Bad Black dated while still at the helm of showbiz and splashing money before being sent to prison to serve a four years sentence on 12th July, 2012 for embezzling Shs 11 billion from Daveshan Company.