The boys from the ghetto; Levixone and Eddy Kenzo, continued to wave the Ugandan flag high with big wins at the Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs) which were held virtually five days ago in Ghana.

Levixone Lucas added to his ever-growing awards collection as is song ‘Celebrate’ was recognized as the best gospel song of the year.

In the Global Gospel Song of the year, Levixone’s song had been nominated against ‘God Alone’ (Joe Praize), ‘W’asem’ (Diana Hamilton), ‘Jesus Over Do’ (Empress Gifty Osei), ‘Worthy To Be Praise’ (Prospa Ochimana), and ‘Revival’ (Michael Mahendere).

Read Also: Levixone crowned East Africa’s Best Gospel artist in the Edge Fest Awards

Big Talent Ent. chief Eddy Kenzo on the other hand was voted the Global Male Act of the Year, beating Bella Shmurda and Leczy (Nigeria), Mr Leo (Cameroon) and Kuami Eugene (Ghana) to the award.

Levixone celebrated his win with a post across his social media platforms in which he thanked God, and dedicated the award to the Ugandan gospel industry.

Congratulations to both artistes!