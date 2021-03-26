Swangz Avenue singer Mandela Mubark Adamz alias FreeBoy Adamz is heartbroken and feeling so low following the sudden passing of his manager Treggy Eyotre Godwin.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the “Kwata Essimu” singer shared the sad news through a Facebook live video.

He revealed how Treggy was his motivator who didn’t want to see him sad at any single moment.

FreeBoy further heaped praise upon Treggy stressing how he was a strong person who always kept him going and believed in his talent.

He also hinted on how Treggy suffered a lot and his loss leaves a big blow on his life and promised to do everything possible to make Treggy proud in his absence.

When friendship leaves us through death, we feel cheated in life. Life doesn’t play fair, so I vow to win the game for us both because that was the dream we shared..my manager, my brother, and my friend God has decided you rest, and may your beautiful soul Rest In Peace. FreeBoy

As FreeBoy goes through this trying moment we pray the good Lord strengthens him and the family.

Rest In Peace Treggy Eyotre Godwin!