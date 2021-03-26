Meddie Ssentongo’s longtime friend Bad Black believes that he does not have the capability to take care of Suzan Sserunkuma’s child and he should just let the woman take control of her son.

Recently, Suzan Sserunkuma – a 26-year-old city model – accused city socialite Meddie Ssentongo of barring her from accessing their six-year-old child.

The pair reportedly met several years ago and used to hang out in different places, chopping money and toasting to life to the fullest.

The end result saw Suzan ballooned and she eventually gave birth to a bouncing baby boy. Their relationship was, however, cut short when Ssentongo ditched her for another younger beautiful slay queen.

She has since found a hard time seeing her son to a point of contacting the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi to get involved in the matter.

She accuses Meddie Ssentongo of continuously denying her access and rights of being a mother to her boy for about five consecutive years.

Over the weekend, Suzan revealed that she was forced to run to the media to report how Meddie Ssentongo blocked her parents and herself from seeing her child.

Bad Black, a controversial socialite who dated Meddie Ssentongo in 2011, during a TV interview revealed that her ex-boyfriend does not have the capabilities to take care of a child.

She reasoned that Meddie is financially struggling and he is approaching 50-years-old. She then advised him to just let Suzan take full custody of the child.