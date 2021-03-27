Herbert Habib Shonga’s ex-lover and singer, Sasha Brighton Kalungi, born Nannozi Joweria, has pleaded to all her secret admirers to stop calling her asking for her hand in marriage.

The “So Lucky” singer who of recent revealed that she broke up with Herbert Shonga in October last year, a relationship that only lasted a few months made her plea public through her social media pages.

She went on to assure all her secret admirers that she is not searching for any man. She went ahead to disclose that she is totally single and contented.

Sasha Brighton

Sasha Brighton further said that at the moment the only person she is searching for is a serious talent manager who will help her push her music talent to the next level.

She concluded her short message thanking her fans for the continuous support that they have shown her since she joined the entertainment industry.