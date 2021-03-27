Singer Evelyne Nakabira alias Evelyne Love’s charity concert registered an underwhelming turn-up at theatre Labonita on Friday 26th March 2021.

The concert that was organized to raise funds to facilitate the singer to fly out of the country to seek improved treatment for kidney transplant saw the artists that showed up perform for empty seats and the organizers.

The concert had singers from Titie Tabel, Geosteady, Gerald Kiweewa, David Lutalo.

Bebe Cool, and Ragga Dee each contributed Shs1M cash during the show and Mesach Ssemakula among other artists also performed on the night as they stood in solidarity with the ailing actress.

today Evelyne Lagu will also be at Freedom City in a charity concert where she is currently raising money to go for a kidney transplant in India

The other subsequent shows are set to be held today (Saturday) at Freedom City at a fee of Shs20k ordinary and Shs 50K VIP.

The positive news about singer Evelyne Lagu’s charity concert is that singer Lilian Kadima purchased and gave out fifteen free tickets to whoever will be available to attend the concert worth Shs300,000.

Thanks, Lillian Kadima in case u will make it tomorrow we have fifteen free tickets from Lillian Kadima for freedom city pls watsup 0776424237 to get one thanks goodnight be blessed, one love! Evelyne Love

Since the turn-up was underwhelming, we call upon all well wishers to show up massively at freedom city to night to support Evelyne Lagu to make it through this trying moment.