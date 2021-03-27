Sheikh Gugwa has described outgoing Kampala Woman MP, Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala as a disgrace to the Islamic religion, following her family scandal with her husband, Isaac Ssempala.

For a couple of weeks now, the couple has been making news over their fall out based on marital misunderstandings that have been in Court for several months.

Their love life took a different twist when Nabilah’s husband, Isaac Sempala collapsed on Friday 13th March as police tried to evict him from their marital home after she stormed their Buziga home in the company of police officers with four patrol pick-ups.

The latest was when Nabilah locked her husband Isaac Ssempala out, having him jump over the gate to access his way into the house.

While speaking to the media, Sheikh Gugwa vented out his anger branding Nabilah a disgrace to the Islamic soceity.