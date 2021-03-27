Route Entertainment songbird, Vivian Tendo, has time and again distanced her self from rumors that she is dating the late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s son, Andrew Jjengo, although some critics keep on throwing the allegations at her.

I don’t have any reason as to why among all men I would date Pastor Andrew Jjengo since am not even a gospel artist. No. Like seriously am not even a gospel artist now why would I want or fall in love with a pastor? Vivian Tendo

In a recent interview with Spark TV, the Hajji Wa Hajjati fame singer was asked about her relationship with her manager ,Yesse Oman Rafiki after claims arose suggesting the two could be having an affair.

The reports went on to indicate that the talented singer is pregnant and expecting to welcome a baby before the end of this year which she also denied.

As if that wasn’t enough, she was again asked to open up about her friendship with Wakiso Giants Club’s Musa but also declined to speak anything about him as she maintained that they are only good friends.

After denying everything, she shocked her followers when she revealed that she doesn’t play sex at all. She further noted that the day the public will see her pregnant, the pregnancy will be of the holy spirit.

I don’t play sex. Yeah. The day will you see me pregnant, the pregnancy will be of the holy spirit. Vivian Tendo

Overtime, Vivian Tendo has been linked to a number of men, and the last allegation was that she was dating Mpaka Records singer, Dre Cali after the two were spotted very close to each other. However, it turned out that Dre Cali was in a different relationship altogether.