The iKon Awards Initiative was launched on Friday at a fun-filled event with an aim of annually mentoring, guiding and imperting skills unto young people across the African continent.

Reach A Hand Uganda in partnership with Talent Africa, Incredible Media, Segal Family Foundation, Next Media Services, Victoria University, Avance Media Africa, Outbox, MoTIV, Johnnie Walker launched the iKon Initiative on Friday 26th March 2021 at Kingdom Kampala.

The iKon Initiative is a prestigious programme by Reach A Hand Uganda setting out to recognise and award transformational thought leaders and implementers in various fields of social development in Africa.

The initiative will be an annual undertaking with a series of activities ranging from idea and concept generation incubators, mentorship via masterclasses, summits and courses that will culminate in the awarding of well deserving ventures masterfully executed.

Read Also: Humphrey Nabimanya off the singles’ radar (PHOTOS)

We have been working with and for young people since 2011 in ensuring that they have the platforms and opportunities they need to get information to make informed decisions. The iKon Initiative is another of those platforms. With it, we hope to mentor, guide, and skill more young people across the African continent. Humphrey Nabimanya, Founder and CEO Reach A Hand Uganda

The iKon Initiative originated from the idea and need to reward outstanding persons and innovations within Ugandan communities.

Such persons have been envisioned as icons, the popular and influential figures that the public wishes to emulate. However, not all icons have

been known to impact others.

Talent Africa CEO Ali Alibhai emphasised how he is thrilled to be part of the iKon Awards Initiative which will make Africa standout.

The iKon initiative is going to make Africa standout. There are a lot of great innovations that we have that hardly get noticed or even recognised. But with this initiative things are about to change. As Talent Africa, we are thrilled to be part of this journey. Ali Alibhai

The purpose of the initiative is to educate, connect and link participants to opportunities and celebrate by recognizing and rewarding formidable implementers of social development ventures.

The 12th King and reigning Omukama of Tooro Kingdom His Majesty Dr. Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV was named as the patron of iKon initiative.

King Oyo acknowledged the need for young people to be the fuel that powers Africa and how the iKon Awards Initiative sets out to do just that.

“It has been a long time coming, but because of what we have been doing over the years, tangible results are our portion now. Africa is changing and as young people, we are the fuel that powers this continent,” His Majesty Dr. Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV noted.

He added “We need to diligently seize all available opportunities and build the world we

want.”

Below are some of the photos from the event: