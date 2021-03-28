TAF Music singer Kapa Cat continues to show why she should be rated highly amongst Ugandan dancehall divas with the visuals of her new song dubbed ‘Corridor’.

Each time Kapa Cat and Artin Pro have worked together on a project, it has turned to be such a good combination.

They do it again on this new song dubbed ‘Corridor’ which was produced at the producer’s Axtra Nation studios.

‘Corridor’ (sang in Luganda and Patois) is a dancehall song with interesting lyrics and a beat that will not leave you in your seat.

Spark TV presenter Caroline Marcah and Galaxy FM Deejay Denno feature in the visuals. Take a gaze below: