A two weeks suspension from Homeboyz Radio related activities was on Saturday turned into an official termination with immediate effect for the Kenyan Breakfast Show trio.

DJ Joe Mfalme (real name Joseph Munoru), Shaffie Weru, and Neville Muysa were on Friday handed a two weeks suspension from work over comments made on Thursday which appeared to victim shame and justify sexual assault against women.

On Friday 26th March 2021, the three were suspended for two weeks in relation to the comments they made.

On Saturday, a followup statement from the radio station management shared on social media revealed how the trio’s contracts had been officially terminated.

Homeboyz Radio General Manager Somoina Kimonjino revealed how firing the three would not come as a surprise to their partners and listeners and that “it is the right thing to do.”

Our partners and listeners will not be surprised by this action to terminate their services as it is the right thing to do. Homeboyz Radio General Manager Somoina Kimonjino

Homeboyz Radio went ahead to disassociate itself from the comments made by the three and their misconduct, and also apologised to the listeners.

“The company and its subsidiaries do not condone gender-based violence or any form of physical, verbal and emotional abuse nor does it subscribe to the view shared by the three employees,” Kimonjino said.

She emphasised Homeboyz Radio’s commitment towards ensuring that their presenters and producers are trained on media, gender issues, ethics, inclusivity and diversity.

The radio promised to better by changing all harmful narratives surrounding gender issues.

