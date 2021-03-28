The spark in Caroline Marcah Mirembe’s presentation at Spark TV seems to be over as she is replaced by BTM TV’s Kheem GK.

Caroline Marcah Mirember has been dominating the headlines for several reasons related to her personal relationship with MC Kats in recent weeks.

As unstable and uncertain as her love life seems, her job at Spark TV also looks to be hanging on a small thread.

The bubbly TV presenter and Actress who replaced Mr. Mosh on the Cheza Dot Com show has also been replaced by Kheem GK, a former presenter on the lesser known BTM TV.

Mr. Mosh quit media to focus on his political endeavours having been elected as Lord Councillor 5 in Makindye East III in January.

Caroline Marcah was earlier scrapped off the Livewire Recap show and replaced by her nemesis Flavia Mawagi.

Rumors pointing at how Marcah’s time at Spark TV is finally over continue to circulate in the media corridors and with Kheem’s arrival, there is smoke.

An official statement from Spark TV on the matter is yet to be released and Caroline Marcah is still positive that she can still find more space to work at the Serena based TV station.

We hope so too. She’s a good host, isn’t she?