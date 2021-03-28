Acting Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu was not bothered when a video showing a group of artistes in Northern Uganda being beaten made rounds on social media.

Reportedly, the group of artistes stormed Gulu army barracks demanding to meet Operation Wealth Creation boss, Salim Saleh.

They wanted to table issues affecting the industry and the challenges that they have faced as artistes since lockdown was imposed in March 2020.

Among the issues that were to be tabled was the opening of concerts and events.

The artists were instead roughed up and beaten by the security operatives as seen in the video and some are reportedly nursing wounds.

When asked for a comment on the matter, Cindy Sanyu – the acting UMA president – said that the disgruntled artists were mobilized by a UMA administrator.

She was, however, disappointed in their behavior as some of them were recorded on video saying that they do not concur with in the UMA leadership.

She hence declined to intervene in the matter since the victims do not subscribe to her presidency and want to create their own committee.