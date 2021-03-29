Back around it comes again with Sheilah Gashumba and Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan falling easily into the arms of other lovers but what is the truth this time round?

Sheilah Gashumba’s relationship with God’s Plan is said to have ended several months ago but nothing conclusive had been produced until a video of Sheilah kissing another man identified as Anthony Debathy appeared online.

Looking at the video making rounds on the internet, Sheilah Gashumba and her new catch display their love publicly with romantic kisses while at a night out in a bar.

She does seem unbothered and fully involved in the act, with that touch of romance that we had not seen of her for several past months.

Read Also: God’s Plan and Sheilah Gashumba at war again?

Reportedly, unlike the events with God’s Plan, Sheilah’s father is in good terms with her new catch and it seems like she has already moved on for a better future.

It is also alleged that God’s Plan was never accepted into the Gashumba circles by Frank Gashumba and that it’s one of the reason the relationship never really stuck.

Having watched all that, God’s Plan as well ran to his Snapchat and shared a video of himself romantically embracing his new catch while at a party at Pearl Of Africa Hotel.

In the video, God’s Plan also seemed already happy and comfortable with his new bae.

Sheilah Gashumba, through Snapchat, declined to talk about it as she emphasised how it is not a big deal to her.

The relationship drama between God’s Plan and Sheilah Gashumba has often been an on and off affair but we had not reached this extent.

Could it be finally over now? Or is it yet just another stunt we shall soon throw under the carpet and move on?

Time will tell!