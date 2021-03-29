Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael revealed that he successfully managed to copy and paste international artists’ songs reasoning that in Uganda we have no copyright laws.

The former Dancehall crew boss proudly opened up about his habit of copying and pasting while appearing on a TV interview.

I successfully copied the songs of an International Artist simply because in Uganda here we don’t have copyright laws. King Michael

Upon making the statement, Edward Sendi quickly disregarded King Michael’s claims and set the record clear of how his elder brother Andrew Benon Kibuuka spearheaded the creation of the copyright law when he was elected as the leader of the Arts and Drama Federation.

When Andrew Benon Kibuuka was elected as the leader Arts and Drama Federation, he spearheaded the creation of the Copyright law until @KagutaMuseveni signed it. Eddie Sendi

During the show, King Michael almost lost his cool and warned renown music critic Edward Ssendi not to direct striking comments towards him.