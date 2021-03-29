On Sunday, Police in Nansana halted Evelyne Lagu’s third charity concert midway for reportedly defying the set Standard Operating Procedures against the spread of the Covid-19 disease.

Police intercepted the show during daytime on grounds that a big number of people who had turned up were neither wearing masks nor observing the social distance rule.

Police’s decision to cancel the charity concert left its organizers and revelers with a sour taste in the mouth because it had registered a good turn up compared to the first two shows which were held at Theatre Labonita and Freedom City respectively.

Evelyn Lagu’s charity concert at Theatre Labonita

Renown local movie actor Bbossa Sserunkuma then requested the concerned authorities to at least offer them another chance to organize a concert or for the government to take over and treat the singer.

The shows were organized following permission from the Ministry of Health that urged the hosts to allow a maximum number of 200 people at every venue and to follow the SOPs against Covid-19.

The shows were aimed at raising money to foot Evelyne Lagu’s hospital bills so that she can be flown abroad for a kidney transplant.