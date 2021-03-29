Awesome Entertainment singer Ray G, born Muhairwe Reegan, is grieving the loss of his dad who breathed his last late night on Sunday, March 28th, 2021.

The “Mureebe” singer announced the death of his father via his Facebook page where a number of his followers and friends got to learn about the sad news in his family.

REST IN PEACE DAD!!! Ray G

They immediately hit the comment section paying condolence to the singer and comforting him to stay strong through this trying moment of losing someone so close and dear in his life.

Ray G did not disclose details of what caused his father’s death but we will we keep you informed as we get more updates.

May his Soul Rest In Peace!