Alas! Caroline Marcah Mirembe has yet another chance to prove herself worthy of staying at Spark TV with a new show dubbed “TRENDS”.

Towards the end of last week, several reports had it that Caroline Marcah had been fired from Spark TV and replaced with Kheem GK.

Spark TV’s confirmation that Kheem GK was to takeover the Cheza Dot Com show made the rumors believable since it was the second time Marcah was being replaced on a TV show.

Caroline Marcah was first scrapped off the Livewire Recap show and replaced by her nemesis Flavia Mawagi.

On Sunday, however, Caroline Marcah rose above the speculations with the revelation that she will be hosting a new show at the Serena Hotel based TV station.

The new show that she will be hosting is dubbed TRENDS and she could not hide the excitement as she let the cat out if the bag.

There are factors that help to take you to the Next Level. One of them is Passion. Sometimes Passion is more important than Profession. Nze ndi Happy #YourPersonalPerson TRENDS at SPARK TV Coming Soon. Caroline Marcah

Reportedly, TRENDS is slated to be a show talking about what is trending in the entertainment industry including celebrity lifestyles and gossip.

It’s easy to say that it is a comfortable spot for her since she has always dealt on a similar space and is a close friend to most local celebrities.

Can she now make the biggest impact on her TV career with this new show? Time will tell but for now we congratulate her upon the new feat.