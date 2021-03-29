Singer Zanie Brown is feeling positive and happy on behalf of her elder sister who was recently passed out as a qualified nurse in the United Kingdom.

The “Yafuuka Muyaye” singer shared the good news on her Instagram account where she expressed how everyone cannot do what her sister does.

Zanie Brown’s sister is one of those essential workers who were at the frontline during the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic and she managed to go through it safely.

A Qualified Nurse in the United Kingdom.

Not everyone can do what you do, that’s why God appointed you to treat those with different ailments, Care for those who can’t do it themselves and talk to those who don’t have anyone to talk to. The Covid season has been tough but you’ve proven worthy and stood the test of time. Zanie Brown

Congratulations to her.