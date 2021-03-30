Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black together with her soon to be husband Asha Panda opened up a new beauty products company which supplies beauty products across the world.

Asha Panda and Bad Black will soon be walking down the aisle and lawfully becoming husbamd and wife if everything goes according to plan.

They are both excited about the big day but before they get there, they have launched their beauty company dubbed Bad Black And Asha Panda Beauty Company.

The company deals in a wide range of beauty products including lotions, creams, makeup, skin lightening creams, hair, soap, and so much more.

Most of the products are shipped into the country from abroad and the socialite brags about the authenticity of the products.

Bad Black also boasts that her customers are assured of timely deliveries and hence why she has hopes that the business will widely expand.

The Bad Black And Asha Panda Beauty Company operates online and products can be delivered to any part of the world.

The store for the new company is currently based at her home in Butabika but there are plans of opening up shops for the local customers around Kampala.

Bad Black has already started receiving orders from as far as the United Kingdom and the few that have used her products only have good recommendations for them.

She has always been smart, hasn’t she? Congratulations Mrs. Embezola!