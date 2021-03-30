Just like it has been with a few Ugandan celebrities, Kenyan singer, socialite and businesswoman Akothee publicly displayed her HIV status after false allegations that she had tested positive for HIV/AIDS.

As far as controversies go, Esther Akoth a.k.a Akothee is the real definition of a controversial celebrity in East Africa.

This time, however, she is on the receiving end of false allegations as a lady on social media made claims that the singer is HIV Positive.

The self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers, in an act of proving the allegations wrong, was forced to publicly show off the test results of her HIV status on social media.

The mother of five shared documents showing that she is HIV Negative in a series of posts in order to put an end to the rumors about her health.

Akother also vowed to face-off with the lady who fuelled the false rumors stating that her brand cannot be used by people for such baseless rumors.