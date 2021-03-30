Multichoice Uganda is still giving an opportunity to DStv and GOtv customers to access a higher bouquet within 48 hours from the time of their last active subscription once the payment is made.

This upgrade offer dubbed the Step-Up campaign has been running since 19th January 2021 and will end on the 31 March 2021.

How it works

If a DStv customer is on DStv Access (bouquet price UGX 35,000) but pays for DStv Family (bouquet price UGX 52,000) subscription, they will be upgraded to DStv Compact (bouquet price UGX 84,000) for a period of 30 days.

For customers on the GOtv platform, customers will all be able to upgrade to the GOtv Max bouquet for the discounted price of UGX 34,000 compared to the usual UGX 40,000. The offer is eligible to disconnected, new GOtv Plus, Value, and Lite customers.

Once the customer pays the amount as stipulated by MultiChoice Uganda, they will be upgraded to a higher package.

According to the PR and Communications Manager for MultiChoice Uganda – Joan Semanda Kizza, the campaign was started to satisfy the need for “customers to get value beyond what they pay for as they seek for entertaining, enjoyable and educative content from the local, regional and international scene, designed to enhance their viewing experience.”