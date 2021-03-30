There are less than 48 hours left for you to purchase a discounted full GOtv kit (decoder and antenna coming with a one-month subscription of GOtv Plus.

The offer is just as low as Ugx. 39,000 – a double reduction from campaign price of 69,000 which was initially costing Ugx. 89,000.

The sales offer has been running for all active and non-active GOtv customers since 1st February, 2021 and will end on 31st March, 2021.

Multichoice presented the opportunity to make great entertainment more accessible for all Ugandans as the country takes the journey to economic recovery from Covid 19.

Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda stated that;

“MultiChoice remains dedicated to providing great family entertainment that entails non-stop family dramas, lifestyle shows, kids’ shows, edu-series, edutainement and lots of sporting action to amplify the viewing experience of our dear customers through our GOtv platform.”

“We know our customers will enjoy a variety of home entertainment content as we continue to hold onto our promise of defining home entertainment in Uganda,” Kizza added.