NTV Uganda news anchor and PWJK show host Josephine Karungi is moving on from news anchoring to her new role as a consultant at the World Bank

Since October 2018, Josephine Karungi has been serving as the Head of News at the Serena Hotel based NTV Uganda.

She has been at the station for over fifteen years but reports reveal how she has finally resigned from NTV Uganda to focus on a new consultancy job with World Bank.

According to reports, Josephine Karungi will as a consultant assist Keziah Muthembwa who replaced Sheila Kulubya as the World Bank Communication’s officer in Uganda.

Sheila Kulubya has been posted to Geneva, Switzerland as external affairs officer of the World Bank Group office.

In the entertainment circles, Josephine Karungi is widely known as Records Producer and Tourism Influencer Vince Musisi’s wife.

The two got married at a private wedding on 22nd December 2012 at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Their marriage hit a dead end in 2016 with violence allegedly a major player. They, however, reconciled in 2019 and reportedly got back together as a couple.

Congratulations to Josephine Karungi upon her new career.