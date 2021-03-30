Spark TV’s Flavia Mawagi and Caroline Marcah Mirembe have in recent weeks been talking points for their bitter relations at the station but they are not the worst of friends.

Flavia Mawagi replaced Caroline Marcah on the LiveWire Recap show at the Serena based TV station weeks ago.

That forced the bubbly Caroline Marcah to head over to the Cheza Dot Com show which was recently hosted by Mr. Mosh who is now fully indulged in politics.

Even then, Marcah’s job was not so safe and she was scrapped off the Cheza Dot Com show and replaced by Kheem GK. At this point, it was believed that her journey at Spark TV was over.

Well, not quite! On Sunday, she revealed how she will be hosting a new show at Spark TV dubbed ‘TRENDS‘.

So she stays – BUT what about her relationship with coworker turned ‘nemesis’ Flavia Mawagi?

Flavia Mawagi had not saved the situation when she recently delved into Marcah’s alleged love affair with MC Kats.

The former commented harshly on their relationship, criticising Marcah for accepting to fall in love with MC Kats despite the health concerns surrounding him.

Mawagi faced heavy backlash from the public and MC Kats even threatened to sue her for stigmatisation. Caroline Marcah also spoke against her act.

According to an inside source, however, the Spark TV presenters are not in the worst terms. Speaking to a local blog, the source revealed that “things are not as bad as they look.”

It is believed that the two talked their way out of the drama and decided to let it slide. None of them, however, has given a comment publicly to support that narrative.

We hope they’re fine indeed!