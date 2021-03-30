Winnie Nwagi loses the Ugandan flag wrapped around her body to reveal her naked body in this Silhouette Challenge that most Ugandans have longed for for a while.

Yes, I mean yeah it’s Winnie Nwagi…the Firebaby…who else? Which other local celebrity is that bold?

We recently had Weasel challenge Capital FM’s Lucky Mbabazi to jump onto the Silhouette Challenge but never really got a response.

…and yet here we are, with the very challenge most of you have been anticipating for such a long time.

The self-proclaimed Firebaby has often unapologetically showed off parts of her body that would be a bit more private for other women.

She doesn’t care, and her fans love it. From the peeping booty cheeks, to tapped boobs, and recently a video of her nude self taking a shower, Nwagi simply doesn’t give a damn!

In a new video that is already going viral on social media, the Swangz Avenue songstress loses the only piece covering her body – a Ugandan flag – to show off her thick naked body to whoever cares to watch.

The Silhouette Challenge is a trend that has been going viral on TikTok. It involves dancing provocatively as a silhouette while the details of your body are mostly obscured by a red filter.

The Silhouette Challenge started as an idea to promote body positivity and it is something Nwagi has always stood for.

You might need a bigger screen to see everything and your neck muscles better be in for a spin with those inverted video shots. We are sure you didn’t even read that, lol.

We won’t keep you waiting. Take a gaze below;