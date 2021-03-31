Despite winning his way into Parliament in the 2021 elections, Geoffrey Lutaaya is not ready to hang up his mic.

Lutaaya is now a Honourable Member of Parliament representing the people of Kakuuto Constituency following a big win in January.

The legendary band music singer and has been doing music for decades and with his new political career, many thought that he would shift his focus entirely from music.

Not really! He is here to stay. During an interview with MC Ibrah, Geoffrey Lutaaya noted how music is something he can never stop doing.

The Oli Miss singer emphasised how music has been his job for all these years and a natural passion that he cannot just throw away overnight.

In comparison, he termed politics as a medium for him to serve those who voted him into the office and once his role is accomplished, he will cease being a politician – but never expire as a musician.

Music is my job and passion. Politics is just a medium for me to serve. I will serve until my people decide I can’t do it anymore. I can cease to be a politician but I won’t expire as an artist. Geoffrey Lutaaya

Many Ugandan artistes have already joined active politics and the music industry has already started reshaping by excluding a few who jumped into politics.

Well, don’t count Lutaaya as yet. He is here to stay.