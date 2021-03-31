In recent times, Zuchu’s closeness to Diamond Platnumz has raised a few eyebrows and rumors of a possible love affair. She recently opened up about her fear for her boss in an interview.

Since joining Wasafi Classic Baby in April 2020, Zuhura Othman Soud a.k.a Zuchu has been a target for several critics who questioned how she managed to join Wasafi and her eventual rise to fame.

She has managed to prove that her talent merited her initiation into WCB by releasing mega music projects that have become major hits across the East African region.

The Sukari hitmaker has often admitted her admiration for the WCB boss and her gratitude for how much he has changed her life.

Diamond Platnumz has also often praised Zuchu for her talent and even rewarded her with expensive gifts on several occasions.

Read Also: Diamond Platnumz rewards Zuchu with a brand new ride

Well, that has led to a few rumors pointing at a possible relationship between the two Tanzanian labelmates allegedly being the cause of the split between Diamond and his ex-lover and babymama Tanasha Donna.

During an interview with Wasafi media, however, Zuchu rubbished the rumors. She emphasised how much she “still fears” Diamond Platnumz.

Zuchu also acknowledged that because of the photos they take together, several people are forced to think in the line of them being in an affair.

She noted that there were boundaries set between them and that she cannot even share her personal information with him.