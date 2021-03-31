Sheilah Gashumba denies ever dating God’s Plan in a new twist as she reveals that she is as single as a pringle.

For starters, you cannot blame me for thinking whatever is happening now has happened before and hence advising you against holding your breath.

Two young lovers being mad at each other and using the internet to get at each other’s nerves before they realise it’s hard living without each other and getting back together.

That has been the story, that same script, for Sheilah Gashumba and Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan.

Just the other day, internet was filled with videos of Sheilah Gashumba kissing another man and God’s Plan showing off his new catch.

Another breakup? Yes, it was called so as several rumors started flying around, pinning the separation to the almost obvious fact of Sheilah’s dad not being in good terms with Marcus.

The facts remain amongst the two lovers and their close friends but on social media, Sheilah Gashumba is already feeling the heat…or rather the coldness, in this case.

Through a series of tweets, on Tuesday, Sheilah Gashumba revealed how she is already feeling the effects of being single.

In another subtweet, with an interesting revelation, Sheilah noted how she does not remember saying she is dating anyone.

Lol I DONT remember saying im dating anyone. Single like a Pringle. Sheilah Gashumba

Well, not the first time we’ve had a similar statement from the former media personality. Don’t hold your breath, I repeat.