In August 2020, it seemed like God’s Plan and Sheilah Gashumba had parted ways for good before they had the last laugh, at the time, reuniting and mocking those that had celebrated their disunity.

They even shared photos of their lovely reunion recently on their short vacay in Zanzibar and all seemed well.

Over the weekend, however, they were back at their never ending fights and both of them confirmed not being in a relationship as they showed off their new catches.

Sheilah Gashumba has also finally spoken out about how she is in the singles category through a series of recent tweets.

God’s Plan as well had his say during an interview on STV when asked who the mysterious female in the video he shared is.

The socialite revealed that she is “just a friend” and one of his employees as he surprised whoever was watching with a revelation of how he broke up with Sheilah in August last year.

“That lady is one of my employees. She’s a friend and more like a sister, nothing more,” God’s Plan said.

He also revealed how the short vacay in Zanzibar was to mend their differences but it didn’t work as they had hoped.

To be honest with you, Sheila and I broke up around July, August. We tried to make it work, we went to Zanzibar but sadly it didn’t work out so we both agreed to let go and we both moved on. God’s Plan

Despite their separation, God’s Plan is full of respect for his ex-lover and her family and rubbishes reports of any bad blood between them.