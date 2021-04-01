Rising singer One Christa secured the services of local rapper Gravity Omutujju on a brand new dancehall vibe titled ‘Vaku Ndeku’.

With bars nearing re-opening (well, according to speculations), every artiste is hitting studio to drop those fire tracks.

One song that will definitely becomes a favorite for the bar goers is ‘Vaku Ndeku’, literally translated to mean “Get Off Alcohol”.

Im the song produced by Imon Pro, One Christa, real name Namagga Zakiah, asks Gravity Omutujju to slow down on alcohol which hair changed her life.

On his part, Gravity vows never to quit drinking reasoning that it puts him at peace, far away from his problems.

Grate Make Films director Grate Pest shot the colorful visuals indoor. The simplicity used with the camera angles and the concept make it appealing to the eye.

Take a gaze: