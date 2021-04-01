Singer Catherine Tumusiime, commonly known as Kapa Cat, started the new month on a low note after being attacked by a strange illness.

The singer shared a photo of herself while seated in a wheelchair as they exited the Namuwongo-based International Hospital Kampala (IHK) after being discharged.

The singer went on to caption her post with statements praising God, thanking Him for the gift of life.

When Jesus Says Yes. No Body Can Say No! I am a survivor!! Kapa Cat

Her fans and followers took to her comment section and wished her a quick recovery. Critics, however, cast doubt saying she was just pretending.

She did not reveal what exactly she is ailing from but we hope when she fully recovers. We hope it wasn’t just another April 1st Fools Day prunk.

We wish her a quick recovery!