Ugandan music heavyweights Jose Chameleone and Mesach Ssemakula are some of the artistes Lydia Jazmine has already secured collabos with this year.

2021 is just into the fourth month but already seems like a fruitful year for LJ Music songstress Lydia Jazmine.

With her music receiving good airplay, Lydia Jazmine is looking forward to adding fuel to the fire with two mega collaborations.

Despite being around for a while, she has never recorded a song with neither Jose Chameleone nor Mesach Ssemakula. But that will soon become history.

Through social media, Lydia revealed that she has beautiful projects with the two on Wednesday. She shared a photo standing with them both and the caption:

I Got Beautiful Projects With Both Legends! 2021 JChameleone and Mesach Ssemakula. Lydia Jazmine

Good news, innit?