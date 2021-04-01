Singer Mesach Semakula has joined several music lovers and instrumentalists to pay tribute to the late Golden Band Production Bass guitarist Mwesigwa Phillip who passed away in the wee hours of Thursday 1st April 2021.

The details concerning the passing on of Mwesigwa Phillip are still undisclosed.

Reports coming though indicate that he is to be laid to rest in Nakaseke.

R.I.P Bass Guitarist Mwesigwa Phillp #Golden Band Production. It’s Really Sad. Mesach Semakula

Mwesigwa Phillip has been a very calm person who deeply loved what he did and often spared time alto teach whoever reached out to him asking about how to sweetly play the bass guitar.

He taught and mentored several youths and he will be dearly missed by those he was always close to.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!