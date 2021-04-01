The past two days saw Uganda Musicians Association members converge at Sharing Youth Center Hall Nsambya in efforts to register artists with in Kampala and the surrounding areas.

During the meeting, the association was gifted with UGX100M from the government in its Sacco as a start up capital for all artists to get loans within.

However, as we all know, Shs100M is as good as nothing to established artists when it comes to recording audios, shooting videos, and promoting music.

When Spice Diana and Karole Kasita were asked to give their take about the above-said sum of money in the Sacco, they boldly spoke their minds saying the money is too little even to foot a single artist’s musical expenses.

Spice Diana hinted that instead of spending time discussing Shs100M in the Sacco, their leaders would have at least raised legitimate issues like finding ways of how artists would be permitted to perform again.