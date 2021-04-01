Tuff B, real name Robert Sekidde, adds colorful visuals with a beautiful love story to his 2018 song dubbed ‘Toninza’.

Singer and Media Personality Tuff B has been very vocal in the past months which have politicised the music industry, confessing his love for change.

He has gathered a large following over the years and in recent months for standing with Bobi Wine. His latest song for the struggle also received good airplay.

He returns to the screens with visuals of Toninza (produced by Nessim), a song he released in January 2018.

The colorful visuals directed by Jack Grafix convey the concept of a boy from the city falling in love with a village girl.

Take a gaze: