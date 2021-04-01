Off Zulitums’ INVICTUS album is ‘Counting On You’, a project with everything Ugandan music fans have ever demanded of their local artistes.

Since it’s release in November 2020, INVICTUS by Blacq Avay Records and Entertainment singer Zulitums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, has been one of the best local albums.

Track 8 off the album is a love song ‘Counting On You’ on which Zulitums relays his lyrics and smooth vocals. He also produced it himself.

He now adds mind-gripping visuals to the audio which has been receiving relatively good airplay on the local media stations.

Patrick Salvado in ‘Counting On You’ visuals

Read Also: Zulitums has a brighter future if media gives him attention – Fifi Da Queen

The visuals directed by Sasha Vybz convey a deep love story script that will have you following from the very first second of the video.

The video features renown comedian Patrick Salvado who plays a powerful man who kidnaps Zulitums just so he can win over his fiancée’s heart.

Despite being tortured for love, Zulitums makes a comeback with a big fight to win back the love of his life after a fierce battle that sees Salvado running for dear life.

The concept, filming, scenery and costumes are just what you would expect of Sasha Vybz’s videos and this could easily be one of the best music videos this year so far.

Take a gaze: