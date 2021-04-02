The 8th Edition of the Zzina Awards will be happening on 30th April 2021. We look at who made it to the nominees lists and their respective categories.
The Galaxy FM sponsored Zzina Awards return this year after a virtual 2020 ceremony which fans did not attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2021 edition is set to be a full audio – visual experience that will be broadcast LIVE via FM radio and social media.
The annual awards always begin with the nominations process in which the fans fully participate on social media.
The nominations are then properly sorted into their correct categories by the Zzina Awards committee comprising of members of the media and experts in the field of music and entertainment.
This year’s awards contain 18 categories and 20 awards (including the Sports Personality of the year, and the Zzina Legend award) shall be handed out altogether on the evening of 30th April 2021 at the awards ceremony.
Below is the list of all nominees and their respective categories:
Best Inspirational Song
- Corona Virus Alert – Bobi Wine and Nubian Li
- Corona Distance (Chapter One) – Bebe Cool ft. Allstars
- Corona – Ykee Benda ft. King Saha, Joanita Kawalya, B2C, Dre Cali, Feffe Bussi, Myco Ouma, Jose Sax
- Corona – Spice Diana and Fik Fameica
- Money (Sente) – Sama Sojah
- Ndikuwaki – Pallaso
Best Fans Team
- Team Eddy Kenzo
- Sheebaholics
- B2C Soldiers
- Fameicans
- Spice Gadgets
- Panda Gang
Best LugaFlow/Rap Song
- Bintwala – Mun G
- Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah
- Nyabo – Gravity Omuttuju
- Bino Byebiluma Abayaye – Crysto Panda
- Seeka – Recho Rey
- Nothing To Do – Twilight
- Buligita – Fik Fameica
- Romantic – Feffe Bussi
Best LugaFlow/Rap Artist
- Gravity Omuttujju
- Fik Fameica
- Recho Rey
- Crysto Panda
- Feffe Bussi
- Navio
- Mun G
Best Dancehall Song
- Balance – Karole Kasita
- Nalinda Dda – Zex Bilangilangi
- Kiggwa Leero – DJ Slick Stuart & DJ Roja ft. Jose Chameleone
- Muyayu – Mudra
- Andele – Daddy Andre ft. Nina Roz
- Tumbiza Sound – Eezzy
- Go Down – Kent and Flosso ft. Fik Fameica, Coco Finger & Vyper Ranking
- Ratata – Zex Bilangilangi
- Sivawo – Vyper Ranking
Best Dancehall Artist
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Karole Kasita
- Mudra
- Vyper Ranking
- Eezzy
Best Contemporary Urban Song
- Everything – Winnie Nwagi
- Tugende Mu Church – Daddy Andre
- Ebisooka N’ebisembayo – Dre Cali
- Billboard Kipande – Nina Roz
- Tonelabila – Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba
- Kikomando – Victor Ruz
- Repeat It – Azawi
- This Is Love – Rema and The Ben
Best Contemporary Urban Artist
- Daddy Andre
- Winnie Nwagi
- Dre Cali
- Lydia Jazmine
- Azawi
- Toniks
Best Afro Beat Song
- Malamu – Pallaso
- Tweyagale – Eddy Kenzo
- Baliwa – Jose Chameleone
- Kwata Esimu – Freeboy and Winnie Nwagi
- Sharp Shooter – Chosen Blood
- Quinamino – Azawi
- Munda Awo – B2C
- Nakyuka – Sheebah
- Ssala Puleesa – King Saha
- Kachumbali – Quex
Best Song Writer
- Shena Skies
- Daddy Andre
- Mudra
- Azawi
- Ronnie
- Yese Oman
- Nikolai
Best Comedian
- Madrat & Chico
- Bizonto
- Maulana & Reign
- Fun Factory
Best Producer
- Daddy Andre
- Nessim
- Bomba
- Artin
- T.O.N
- Baur
Best Collaboration
- Turn Up The Vybe – Ykee Benda + A Pass
- Awo – B2C + David Lutalo
- Kwata Esimu – Freeboy + Winnie Nwagi
- This Is Love – Rema + The Ben
- Andele – Daddy Andre ft. Nina Roz
- Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah
- Empetta – Sheebah + King Saha
- Kiggwa Lelo – DJ Slick Stuart & DJ Roja ft. Jose Chameleone
- Tonelabila – Daddy Andre + Angella Katatumba
- Kokonya – Spice Diana + Harmonize
Best Female Artist
- Sheebah
- Azawi
- Spice Diana
- Nina Roz
- Winnie Nwagi
- Karole Kasita
Best Male Artist
- Crysto Panda
- Pallaso
- Daddy Andre
- Fik Fameica
- B2C
- John Blaq
Breakthrough Artist
- Victor Ruz
- Azawi
- Zex Bilangilangi
- Dre Cali
- Quex
- Mudra
- Crysto Panda
- Zuli Tums
- Eezzy
Song Of The Year
- Tweyagalle – Eddy Kenzo
- Munda Awo – B2C
- Tugende Mu Church – Daddy Andre
- Malamu – Pallaso
- Tumbiza Sound – Eezzy
- Kachumbali – Quex
- Muyayu – Mudra
- Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah
- Nakyuka – Sheebah
- Repeat It – Azawi
Artist Of The Year
- Eddy Kenzo
- Sheebah
- Pallaso
- Daddy Andre
- Spice Diana
- Fik Fameica
- Crysto Panda
Online voting is now open and will close on 28th April 2021 at 11:59pm. Visit the Galaxy FM awards website to vote for your favorite artiste.
Congratulations to all nominees!