The 8th Edition of the Zzina Awards will be happening on 30th April 2021. We look at who made it to the nominees lists and their respective categories.

The Galaxy FM sponsored Zzina Awards return this year after a virtual 2020 ceremony which fans did not attend because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2021 edition is set to be a full audio – visual experience that will be broadcast LIVE via FM radio and social media.

The annual awards always begin with the nominations process in which the fans fully participate on social media.

John Blaq at the Zzina Awards 2021 nominations reveal party

The nominations are then properly sorted into their correct categories by the Zzina Awards committee comprising of members of the media and experts in the field of music and entertainment.

This year’s awards contain 18 categories and 20 awards (including the Sports Personality of the year, and the Zzina Legend award) shall be handed out altogether on the evening of 30th April 2021 at the awards ceremony.

Below is the list of all nominees and their respective categories:

Best Inspirational Song

Corona Virus Alert – Bobi Wine and Nubian Li

Corona Distance (Chapter One) – Bebe Cool ft. Allstars

Corona – Ykee Benda ft. King Saha, Joanita Kawalya, B2C, Dre Cali, Feffe Bussi, Myco Ouma, Jose Sax

Corona – Spice Diana and Fik Fameica

Money (Sente) – Sama Sojah

Ndikuwaki – Pallaso

Best Fans Team

Team Eddy Kenzo

Sheebaholics

B2C Soldiers

Fameicans

Spice Gadgets

Panda Gang

Best LugaFlow/Rap Song

Bintwala – Mun G

Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah

Nyabo – Gravity Omuttuju

Bino Byebiluma Abayaye – Crysto Panda

Seeka – Recho Rey

Nothing To Do – Twilight

Buligita – Fik Fameica

Romantic – Feffe Bussi

Best LugaFlow/Rap Artist

Gravity Omuttujju

Fik Fameica

Recho Rey

Crysto Panda

Feffe Bussi

Navio

Mun G

Prim Asiimwe interviews Fik Fameica at the Zzina Awards 2021 nominations reveal party

Best Dancehall Song

Balance – Karole Kasita

Nalinda Dda – Zex Bilangilangi

Kiggwa Leero – DJ Slick Stuart & DJ Roja ft. Jose Chameleone

Muyayu – Mudra

Andele – Daddy Andre ft. Nina Roz

Tumbiza Sound – Eezzy

Go Down – Kent and Flosso ft. Fik Fameica, Coco Finger & Vyper Ranking

Ratata – Zex Bilangilangi

Sivawo – Vyper Ranking

Best Dancehall Artist

Zex Bilangilangi

Karole Kasita

Mudra

Vyper Ranking

Eezzy

Best Contemporary Urban Song

Everything – Winnie Nwagi

Tugende Mu Church – Daddy Andre

Ebisooka N’ebisembayo – Dre Cali

Billboard Kipande – Nina Roz

Tonelabila – Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba

Kikomando – Victor Ruz

Repeat It – Azawi

This Is Love – Rema and The Ben

Best Contemporary Urban Artist

Daddy Andre

Winnie Nwagi

Dre Cali

Lydia Jazmine

Azawi

Toniks

Best Afro Beat Song

Malamu – Pallaso

Tweyagale – Eddy Kenzo

Baliwa – Jose Chameleone

Kwata Esimu – Freeboy and Winnie Nwagi

Sharp Shooter – Chosen Blood

Quinamino – Azawi

Munda Awo – B2C

Nakyuka – Sheebah

Ssala Puleesa – King Saha

Kachumbali – Quex

Eddy Kenzo

Best Song Writer

Shena Skies

Daddy Andre

Mudra

Azawi

Ronnie

Yese Oman

Nikolai

Best Comedian

Madrat & Chico

Bizonto

Maulana & Reign

Fun Factory

Maulana and Reign

Best Producer

Daddy Andre

Nessim

Bomba

Artin

T.O.N

Baur

Best Collaboration

Turn Up The Vybe – Ykee Benda + A Pass

Awo – B2C + David Lutalo

Kwata Esimu – Freeboy + Winnie Nwagi

This Is Love – Rema + The Ben

Andele – Daddy Andre ft. Nina Roz

Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah

Empetta – Sheebah + King Saha

Kiggwa Lelo – DJ Slick Stuart & DJ Roja ft. Jose Chameleone

Tonelabila – Daddy Andre + Angella Katatumba

Kokonya – Spice Diana + Harmonize

Best Female Artist

Sheebah

Azawi

Spice Diana

Nina Roz

Winnie Nwagi

Karole Kasita

Azawi

Best Male Artist

Crysto Panda

Pallaso

Daddy Andre

Fik Fameica

B2C

John Blaq

Breakthrough Artist

Victor Ruz

Azawi

Zex Bilangilangi

Dre Cali

Quex

Mudra

Crysto Panda

Zuli Tums

Eezzy

Song Of The Year

Tweyagalle – Eddy Kenzo

Munda Awo – B2C

Tugende Mu Church – Daddy Andre

Malamu – Pallaso

Tumbiza Sound – Eezzy

Kachumbali – Quex

Muyayu – Mudra

Kyoyina Omanya (Remix) – Crysto Panda + Sheebah

Nakyuka – Sheebah

Repeat It – Azawi

Artist Of The Year

Eddy Kenzo

Sheebah

Pallaso

Daddy Andre

Spice Diana

Fik Fameica

Crysto Panda

Online voting is now open and will close on 28th April 2021 at 11:59pm. Visit the Galaxy FM awards website to vote for your favorite artiste.

Congratulations to all nominees!