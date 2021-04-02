Mudra’s new song ‘Onkosa’, just like ‘Muyayu’, is already a club banger even at times when bars are still officially closed.

‘Onkosa’ is a Dancehall vibe with interesting lyrics and beats that definitely won’t leave you the choice of staying in your chair when it plays.

Mudra wrote ‘Onkosa’ and it was produced by D’Mario, the same producer of ‘Muyayu’, at Legend Production.

It was mastered by Artin Pro at Axtra Nation to give it a more refined sound. It is unique sound that Ugandan party goers easily fall in love with.

With bars and other night hangouts on the verge of being reopened, the timing couldn’t have been better and this song will only grow bigger.

The visuals, directed by Zyga Phix, are just as colorful and hilarious. They feature a streak of dancers who show off their set of skills.

Take a gaze: