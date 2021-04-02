Popular gospel artist Sseku Martin has revealed that veteran pastor and singer George Okudi is planning a return into the country.

The “Koona Endongo ya Yesu” fame singer shared the update about the return of pastor George Okudi into the country during an interview where he disclosed how he is in touch with the celebrated pastor.

Sseku Martin made the revelation on grounds that since pastor George Okudi left the country and went to South Africa and later to America, they’ve been in touch.

He further disclosed how pastor George Okudi intends to start a new church in Uganda that will operate for 24 hours a day.

In the same interview, Sseku Martin denied marrying a white lady stating that the photos that went viral were taken at a certain wedding that they had hired them to perform at.