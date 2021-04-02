Late night Sunday 28th March 2021, singer Ray G announced the death of his father but didn’t disclose what his dad was ailing from.

Midway through the week, his father was laid to rest at their ancestral home in Western Uganda.

The Awesome Entertainment singer has expressed his gratitude towards everyone who stood by his side during the trying moment.

Through his social media accounts, Ray G thanked his fans, followers, friends, and close relatives for the condolences and encouraging words that kept him strong throughout the trying period.