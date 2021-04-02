Singer Sasha Brighton advises female artistes to always stay away from entertaining romantic affairs with their managers because it always ends in tears.

In Uganda, it is often easy to notice that music managers indulge in romantic affairs with the artistes they manage.

Sasha Brighton herself has just recently closed off the romantic ties she had with her boyfriend Herbert Shonga who also doubled as one of her managers.

Most female artistes are being managed by men with whom they have romantic affairs, whether directly or indirectly.

Sasha Brighton believes that it is the wrong way of doing business and it always ends in tears with the singer’s career engulfed in scandals.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV, the Kawomera singer said that when such relationships fail, the music is bound to fail as well.

If you fail to work on your romantic relationship with your music manager, then even the music is bound to fail. In the end, the talent is buried in the chaos. Sasha Brighton

