Akon, real name Aliaune Thiam Badara, arrived at Entebbe Airport on Thursday on a business visit to follow up his wife’s business ventures in Uganda.

The Senegalese-American singer, rapper, songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor was welcomed by Eddy Kenzo at the Entebbe Airport.

Akon is here to follow up on his wife Rozina Negusei’s business ventures in Uganda. Rozina was in Uganda in January.

Rozina is the President/CEO Zanar Entertainment, Entreeg Records & Entreeg Entertainment Group which is planning to invest over $6 million into Uganda’s entertainment industry.

Akon’s visit is coordinated by the office of the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs headed by Amb. Abbey Walusimbi who confirmed the developments.

“We thank God for granting journey mercies that have delivered our son Akon and his delegation safely to Uganda,” Walusimbi said upon receiving Akon at the airport.

The Trade and Investment Officer Isaac Kigozi considered Uganda “blessed” to host an established business investor and a music star who has never given up on the African dream like Akon.

“This is evident in all the projects he has invested in on the continent including, but not limited to the Afro-futuristic Akon City in Senegal and mining business in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),” Kigozi said.

Akon’s visit is also a response to the call made by President Museveni to all historical African diasporas to return to their mother continent to take up settlement as well as investment according to Kigozi.

During his stay in Uganda, Akon is expected to meet the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadan Mubaje before meeting President Museveni and a number of religious and tourism sites.