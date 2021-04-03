Singer Mansur Ssemanda alias King Saha is one of the artists who is unpleased by the visit of Senegalese-American music icon Akon, real name Aliaune Thiam Badara, who arrived at Entebbe Airport on Thursday on a business.

Akon came to the country to follow up on his wife Rozina Negusei’s business ventures in Uganda where the couple is planning to invest over $12 million into Uganda’s entertainment industry.

However, Kings Love Entertainment boss King Saha has expressed his dismay in the popular musicians visit questioning the benefit of Akon’s visit to the +256.

King Saha wrote saying that it feels sad to celebrate an international artist’s visit to Uganda yet it can’t benefit the art industry which has been locked down for a full year.

He went on to state how the Ugandan music industry needs to be blessed and the musicians as well.