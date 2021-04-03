Shocking news coming through indicate that Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has breathed his last.

The Archbishop is reportedly said to have been found dead at his home today morning.

With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the house of the Lord. The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning. We pray that the Almighty and merciful God may grant him eternal rest.

We will keep you posted as more details emerge about the cause of his death.

May His Soul Rest In Peace!