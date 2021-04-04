Singer Alexander Bagonza, commonly known as A Pass, has pleaded to the public requesting to be protected via his Twitter account.

The Chupa Ku Chupa singer’s Tweet sent a wave of fear through many of his followers and fans as they thought that his life was being threatened for his continuous striking posts against the state.

I need to be protected. A Pass

His followers then started to pray for him as others comforted and encouraged him to stay strong saying all will come to an end.

He, however, calmed them down with a subtweet noting that his life is being threatened by joy, adding that he needs protection from bad energy.

My life is continuously being threatened by joy, I need protection from bad energy. A Pass