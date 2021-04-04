A few days ago, we ran a story indicating how singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat had been discharged from International Hospital Kampala (IHK) supposedly suffering from a strange illness.

The ailing singer first opened up about her sickness when she shared a photo of herself while seated in a wheelchair as she exited the hospital.

On that day, Kapa Cat didn’t disclose what exactly she was ailing from and left many of her followers and fans wondering what had really happened to their artist.

That question has been put to bed by the singer as she revealed that she is apparently feeling blessed having finally regained her eyesight which she had lost a few days ago.

Having regained her sight, Kapa Cat wrote on her socials stressing how being blind is not easy at all and thanked God and the doctors that took good care of her.

My Sight is Back. I’m so grateful Lord. Being Blind is not easy!! Kapa Cat

We wish you full recovery!