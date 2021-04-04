City comedian MC Mariachi requested Big Talent Entertainment boss Eddy Kenzo to inform Senegalese-American music icon, Akon, about Evelyn Lagu’s health status in a way of bailing out the singer.

MC Mariachi requested Eddy Kenzo to do so following photos that went viral as the latter welcomed Akon at Entebbe Airport on Thursday and they had quite a lengthy chat.

Mariachi decided to use the opportunity maximumly by asking Eddy Kenzo to request Akon to contribute towards Evelyn Lagu’s fundraiser drive campaign for kidney transplant surgery.

Mariachi added that if Kenzo fails to explain the details in English, he can at least use a placard with drawings to ask for assistance for the singer so that she gets the medication she requires.

Evelyne Lagu’s health fundraiser campaigns have now taken over several months as local artists have joined hands to contribute towards her cause.