According to renown city social media critic Isma Olaxess, Winnie Nwagi has failed musically and does not have a fallback plan because of her skimpy dress code.

Winnie Nwagi has often gave a deaf ear to anyone who comments negative about her dress code and lifestyle.

On her Snapchat and Instagram, the Swangz Avenue singer often shares videos of herself almost half naked, dancing raunchy and sometimes photos revealing parts of her body considered private by ctitics.

Isma Olaxess

It is her lifestyle and she often urges women to be comfortable in their bodies and to have the confidence regardless of their body types.

58-year-old social media critic Lubega Ismail alias Olaxess Ismah, during an interview with Spark TV expressed his disgust in Nwagi’s raunchy lifestyle.

The motor mouthed Olaxess claimed that as a fresh new artiste on the scene, Nwagi’s focus was music and she used to dress appropriately for the liking of several of her fans.

Olaxess claimed that she, however, flipped everything and started showing off too much skin, somehow forgetting the music bit hence the reason why she has “failed” musically.

Olaxess compared Nwagi to the likes of Rema, Spice Diana and Sheebah who have used their fame and music to get endorsement deals yet she has none.

“Sheebah, Spice are getting endorsements yet she does not have even one. It’s because of those things she does. You have to act exemplary because you’re a role model to many people,” Olaxess stated.

He added that her music is nolonger selling like it used to and she doesn’t have a fallback plan before advising her to emulate the likes of Rema Namakula who have kept their dignity in check.

You just celebrated your kid’s birthday and you’re out there dancing naked, opening your legs wide. When bloggers speak, you blame them but we criticise things that do not benefit the society. Isma Olaxess

Olaxess also questioned what Swangz Avenue still needs Nwagi for because she is always the one at fault.

